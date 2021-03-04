Samsung unveils rugged Galaxy XCover 5 smartphone

Samsung

Samsung just announced its latest Galaxy smartphone, the XCover 5. However, it's not a flagship consumer device like we're accustomed to seeing with the Galaxy S-series or Note line. Instead, the Galaxy XCover 5 is designed and built for users who are hard on phones, or manage a fleet of devices that are subjected to abuse.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy XCover 5 can survive a drop from 1.5 meters and has an IP-68 rating for water and dust resistance. There's also a Glove Touch mode that boosts the screen's touch sensitivity, allowing workers who often wear gloves to use the phone without having to take a glove off.

A dedicated button enables a push-to-talk mode through apps like Microsoft Teams.

Here are the specifications of the Galaxy XCover 5:

Operating system: Android 11

Processor: Exynos850

Memory: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Display: 5.3-inch HD+ TFT

Battery: 3,000 mAh

Camera: 16-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera

Connectivity: NFC, dual-SIM support, POGO Pins

Extras: IP68 rating, MIL-STD810H certified

Samsung didn't provide specifics for an exact release date or price, but did say that the Galaxy XCover 5 will launch in Asia, Europe and Latin America in March of 2021.

For users in the US, Samsung's Galaxy XCover Pro that also features the Microsoft Teams push-to-talk feature.