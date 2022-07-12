/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business Companies Samsung

Samsung's Black Friday in July sale: Save $300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Save up to $1,000 on a 65-inch QLED TV with this great sale.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Prime Day may be tomorrow, but retailers are trying to woo you with their own major discounts on home staples like televisions and other smart home items. Such is the case at Samsung, which just dropped its Black Friday in July sale today.

You can save thousands on smart TVs, phones, and more during this sale, and it includes some of the best deals of the year. We've checked the prices and highlight some of the best deals for your money. Be sure to check out the list and add what you want to your cart before the sale ends – or worse, your favorite items run out of stock.

65" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Save $1,000
65" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
  • Current Price: $1,599
  • Original Price: $2,599

Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV packs a lot behind the large screen. It's perfect for catching your favorite sports games because of it's bright screen, but it also offers a film mode to optimize your movie viewing experience from the comfort of your living room. If you're watching something older that isn't in 4K, it automatically upscales your content.

This is the lowest price we've seen on this model.

View now at Samsung

Galaxy Watch4

Save $40
samsung-galaxy-watch-4-prime-day
Amazon
  • Current Price: $209
  • Original Price: $249

Samsung's flagship smartwatch tracks a ton of your most important functions, from heartbeat to sleep cycle. Track your fitness goals on the watch with Advanced Run Coaching and V02 Max to meet your fitness goals. It delivers your phone notifications to your watch so you can glance at them without pulling out your phone.

View now at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone

Save $300
samsung-galaxy-z-fold-3-prime-day
  • Current Price: $1,499
  • Original Price: $1,799

Part smartphone, part tablet, the Z Fold3 packs a powerful 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display for multitasking. From surfing your go-to sites to streaming on the go, you also can use it folded to a 6.2-inch screen. It has an IPX8 water resistance rating. At $300 off, this is a great deal for one of Samsung's most powerful smartphones.

ZDNet reviewer Matthew Miller rated 8.7/10, and said that despite the size it felt lightweight, thanks to its aluminum frame design.

Read the review here.

View now at Amazon
Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft
American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business