In today's world of digital media and downloadable content, the storage available on your PC or tablet isn't always enough.
If you need more space to manage your TV shows, music, photos, or work documents -- and you tend to be accident-prone -- you might want to consider purchasing the SanDisk 2TB Extreme portable SSD. While usually set with a store price tag of around $450, US retail giant B&H is offering $270 off, bringing the cost down to $180.
The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD drive provides users with 2TB of storage space, which is more than adequate to handle large files and digital media libraries. What makes this device different, however, is the combination of portability and a hard chassis that has earned an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.
Furthermore, you can expect high read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, as well as 256-bit AES encryption. The storage device utilizes USB Type C connectivity.
