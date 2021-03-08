Best cloud storage service in 2021

With so many of us working from home, having reliable cloud storage is more important than ever.

Personal cloud storage all started in 2007, when Drew Houston, Dropbox's CEO, got sick and tired of losing his USB drive. So, he created the first individual, small business cloud storage service. It was a radical idea in its time, and everyone loved it. Today, there are dozens of cheap or free cloud storage services. But -- beyond giving you storage -- they're very different.

How do you choose which one is right for you? You could just pick by how much free storage space you get. That's simple, but it's only part of the story. A cloud storage service's real value comes from how well it works for you or your business. As you'll see, some work much better with some operating systems and business plans than others.

Let's get to it.

iDrive Top-notch cloud storage service in its own right. iDrive is for everyone who wants a cloud backup and cloud storage in an all-in-one. Its main job is for backing up personal and small businesses, but it also works well for personal cloud storage. Unlike many other cloud backup services, iDrive doesn't lock you down to a single computer. You can use one account to backup your Windows and macOS desktops, your Android smartphone and iPhones and tablets, and your network drives. There's also a Linux backup option, but it's meant for Linux servers. There is no Linux personal storage client. iDrive starts its offers with 5GB for free. That's OK, but if you want to make the most of it for backup, the real deal is in its Personal iDrive offerings. These start at $52.12 for 2TB for a year or an even better deal of $74.62 for 5TB annually per user. There are also business packages with unlimited users, but the price goes up for less storage. For example, the company will charge you $74.62 for 250GB. If you're looking for a personal or small business backup, iDrive demands a long, hard look. It's both easy to use and inexpensive. It's also good for cloud storage. Check it out. You'll be glad you did. View Now at IDrive

OneDrive Microsoft merges your Windows desktop and the cloud OneDrive is baked into Windows, and they're very tasty together. As far as a Windows user is concerned, OneDrive is just another directory in the File Explorer. Talk about it easy! Anyone can use it on the web, with a desktop app for Mac and earlier versions of Windows, and with OneDrive apps for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, and Xbox. Yes, Xbox. Linux? No, not yet. The InSync client, which I've long recommended for Google Drive, also works with OneDrive. This program costs $29.99 for an individual lifetime subscription and $49.99 for a team license. Microsoft OneDrive's real selling point is -- besides working hand-in-glove with Windows -- it integrates perfectly with Microsoft Office programs. With Office 365, you can also collaborate with others in documents and spreadsheets in real-time with your partners. OneDrive comes with 5GB of free storage. Microsoft 365 users get an extra terabyte per user for starting with the $6-per-month subscription. If you pay annually, you can get this for $5 a month This plan maxes out at six people or 6TB of storage. Microsoft 365 Business Standard users, who get access to the full online versions of Outlook, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint, at $12.50 per user per month with an annual subscription. If all you need is additional storage, you can add 200GB for $1.99 a month. If you're already a Microsoft 365 user, this is a no-brainer. OneDrive is perfect for anyone who uses Windows and Microsoft Office every day. View Now at Microsoft

Dropbox The oldest personal cloud storage has gotten pricier, but it's still good Dropbox came first, so it's no wonder so many of us have Dropbox accounts. Sure, Dropbox Basic's free storage is only 2GB, but you can use it on any platform. You can get to your files from Dropbox's website, desktop applications for Mac, Windows, and Linux, the native file systems, the iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire mobile apps. Heck, even Blackberry phones are still supported. It's a snap to set up, and you need not worry about syncing files for a second. If you need more storage, Dropbox's personal plans move up to 3TB for $16.58 a month. Dropbox Business plans start at 3TB for $19.99 a month with a 14-day free trial. If you need storage for your team, the Dropbox Standard service starts at $15 a user monthly with 5TB of storage. Starting with a minimum of three users, this means you'll be paying at least $45 a month for this level of service. The Advanced option gives you unlimited storage at $25 per user per month starting with at least three users. That amounts to a starting price of $75 a month. These latter plans come with a 30-day free trial. All these prices are a good deal more than they were six months ago when I last checked on them. Even so, Dropbox shines for its sheer simplicity -- and the simple fact that you can use it on almost any platform you care to name. If you value simple, fast, and easy, Dropbox should be your first choice. I don't need to tell you that. You're probably already using it. View Now at Dropbox

Nextcloud Open-source DIY cloud storage with privacy and security. Nextcloud is an open-source program that enables you to set up your own cloud storage service using your existing servers and hard drives. This do-it-yourself cloud is for everyone who values security and privacy. You can use Nextcloud to set up cloud storage either on an office server or off your own external servers. How much storage can it give you? How much do you want? I have a 4TB Nextcloud drive in my office and another terabyte off my co-hosted server rack. Still, NextCloud, while easy to set up for a Linux power-user, might prove a challenge for some. Nextcloud is also evolving. It started as a standalone Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) file storage cloud. It's been adding in more services, making it more of an all-in-one office suite like those offered by Google and Microsoft. The latest edition, Nextcloud 21, is also much faster than previous versions. Nextcloud comes in both a free and a business edition. With the free version, you set it up yourself using your own computers. Here, you get as much storage as you have available on your machines. If you don't want to run it yourself, the business version, Nextcloud Files, comes with basic support for up to 100 users at €36 per user per year. This cloud storage solution is for anyone who wants the maximum amount of control over their cloud and doesn't mind doing some extra work to get it just right. I highly recommend it. View Now at Nextcloud

pCloud A lifetime subscription and extra security make pCloud worth a look. sjvn I'm always cautious about "lifetime" subscriptions to anything, but especially to computer services. Still, after eight years in business, I'm inclined to give the Switzerland-based pCloud the benefit of the doubt. I also like that pCloud comes with clients for Linux, macOS, and Windows as well as Android and iOS smartphones. PCloud offers 4GBs of free storage for starters. You can also add more storage, at 1 GB a go, for installing a desktop app, a smartphone app, storing your smartphone's videos and photos to pCloud, and getting others to subscribe to pCloud. You can max this out to 10GBs of free storage. Another nice feature is pCloud comes with client-side only file encryption. In other words, pCloud will encrypt your files using 256-bit AES and no one except you can read them. Oh, when they say "no one," they mean "no one." If you lose your password, you lose your data. These files are stored in the Crypto folder. This feature costs $3.99 per month, $39 per year, or $125 for a lifetime subscription. You can also opt to store your data in the more privacy-conscious European Union servers. The commercial personal service starts with 500GBs for the premium package for $ 47.88 per user per year, and the 2TB Premium Plus offering goes for $ 95.88 per user per year. Or, you can buy them for the lifetime (of the company) for $175 for Premium and $350 for the Premium Plus. PCloud for Business offers 1 TB of storage per user starting at $287.64 per year. Each additional user gets their own TB of storage. If privacy and paying once for cloud storage for, if not forever, a very long time, strikes you as attractive, check pCloud out. View Now at pCloud

What's the best cloud storage for you?

There's no one size fits all. Your cloud choice depends on what you use and what you want to do with it. All these services give you more than enough free or cheap service for small business purposes. In short, don't be distracted by how many free gigabytes of storage you get; it's not that important.

Personally, I prefer Google Drive and Nextcloud -- but those meet my needs best. For you, it may be a different story.

To sum up:

All-in-one office/cloud/workflow: Box, Google Drive, Nextcloud or OneDrive.

Apple users: Dropbox or Google Drive

Backup: iDrive

Ease of use and multiple devices: Dropbox

Google users: Google Drive

Linux users: Nextcloud

Privacy first: pCloud

Users who place a high value on having data control: Box or Nextcloud

Windows users: OneDrive

Notable player: iCloud Drive -- Apple's cloud entry remains awkward. Of course, iCloud Drive shows to its best advantage when you use it with Apple's latest and greatest gear. Perhaps iCloud's most annoying "feature" is the confusion between iCloud and iCloud Drive. They are not the same thing. iCloud is a cloud service that backups and provides such services as iCloud Backup, Find My iPhone, Keychain, and the iWork office suite. iCloud Drive also runs on iCloud. But it's the personal cloud storage service. It's available on the web, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Windows but not on Android. And, of course, there's no Linux desktop client. Apple's iCloud comes with 5GB of free storage if you're using it from a Mac or an iDevice. If you're using it from Windows, you can get 1GB. For 99 cents per month, iCloud Drive offers 50GB. For $2.99, you get 200GB, and 2TB costs $9.99 per month. That's it. There are no larger offerings. That's fine for individuals, but it's nothing like enough for a business.

So, get out there, find a service, and start saving and backing up your files to the cloud. It will make your life much easier.