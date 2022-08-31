'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As a traveler, it's hard to find the storage I need without worrying about potential damage to my tech. Whether it's rain, snow, or other inclement weather, keeping files safe has always been dicey -- until the release of the Sandisk 4TB portable SSD. It's usually rather expensive at $699, but right now you can get this sturdy device for 36% off at $449.
A 2021 recipient of the Red Dot award, the Sandisk portable SSD is designed to withstand the toughest weather conditions while giving you the storage and transfer speeds you need. It can withstand water flows of up to 30kPa and has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. But like all tech, it still needs to be dried before you use it.
Because it has a massive storage capacity, it also has the read and write speeds to match, offering up to 2,000MBps to move large files fast. You can rest easy knowing that it comes with a 256-bit AES encryption and features support for Windows 8, Windows 10, and MacOS v10.9+.
The $449 price tag saves you $250 on this handy device. If the Sandisk portable SSD sounds like the perfect device for your needs, whether you're camping, capturing night photography or simply needing a sturdy portable SSD for travel, be sure to pick up this deal today. We don't know how long the sale will last, but we expect a limited number of devices available at this price.
You can also buy a smaller size, including 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB with savings of up to 55% off on smaller storage options. And if you're still not quite sold on the Sandisk option, be sure to check out our picks for the best external storage drives.