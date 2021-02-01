SAP consolidates marketplaces with SAP Store

SAP said it is merging its marketplaces for apps and partners with the launch its SAP Store.

Previously, SAP had SAP Store for SAP solutions and SAP App Center. By combining the two efforts, SAP is looking to simplify its shopping experience and ecosystem into SAP Store.

The effort to make shopping easier on SAP's platform comes as the company is moving its customer base to the cloud. SAP has been focused on making it easier to consume its various applications and offerings as a service.

SAP said SAP Store has a unified home page, intelligent search and 1,700 partner aps. Partner offerings are certified by SAP and SAP is featuring Endorsed Apps with visual cues.

According to SAP, the SAP Store includes:

An expanded category menu.

Guided search with natural sentence structure.

Favorites and personalization.

Filtering.

More: