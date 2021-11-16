SAP rolls out new low-code developer tools, next-gen UI and integrations

SAP launched low-code and no-code tools for business users as well as developers, a new design language and more integration options for SAP HANA Cloud.

The announcements, made at the SAP TechEd conference, are part of a broader rollout for developers.

Here's the breakdown:

Unified low-code experience for SAP AppGyver and SAP Business Application Studio. SAP said it will open access to citizen developers for SAP AppGyver and SAP Business Application Studio so customers can build new apps or automate tasks.

SAP Fiori Next, a new design language. SAP gave developers and customers a preview of the next-generation Fiori user experience. The update includes a new look and color palette, improved information hierarchy, typography enhancements, more contrast and simplified aesthetics. The preview is available for developers with the SAP Business Technology Platform with SAPUI5 1.93.3. Users of SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2011 can activate the new theme with a switch.

New integration packs on the SAP API Business Hub. The pre-packaged integrations include connections between SAP Ariba and non-SAP systems, more document compliance scenarios and SAP Marketing Cloud and Qualtrics integration. SAP Integration Suite will also be available on Google Cloud by the end of 2021. It is already available on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud.

SAP Business Technology Platform's free tier includes more options for individual developers. SAP HANA Cloud and SAP Integration Suite are added to the free tier.

New features in SAP Conversational AI include the ability to transport bots between tenants, initialize skills with memory or language and configuration tools for web clients.

SAP launched SAP Recommendation Service, a neural network-based recommendation engine that leverages historical user behavior and metadata. Tools include a cold-start option for new items and users, explainability of recommendations and the ability to boost promotions.

SAP AI Core and SAP AI Launchpad are now generally available for partners.

SAP rolled out an overhaul for SAP Learning Site to offer free access courses to developers.

