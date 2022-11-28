'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
With Cyber Monday quickly coming to an end, you can still snag this great deal on an 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB tablet at Best Buy! The deal is an even bigger discount than the one on Black Friday. It's a rare markdown for Apple, so you don't want to miss savings of $180 on a top-of-the-line tablet.
The 11-inch iPad Pro features 256GB of internal storage, giving you plenty of space for apps, photos, videos, and files. But if you need more, you can sync the iPad Pro to your favorite cloud storage service like iCloud or Google Drive to free up local drive space. The screen uses Apple's Liquid Retina display technology to deliver clean, crisp images in 2388 x 1668 resolution. It's powered by the M1 chip, making it one of the fastest iPad models to date. And you can keep your personal information and tablet safe from unauthorized access with Touch ID, password protection, and facial recognition software.
The iPad Pro also features a rear camera capable of 4K video recording so everyone from professional content creators to teens on TikTok can make amazing-looking videos. And with Bluetooth connectivity, you can set up wireless peripherals like headsets and even keyboards to turn the iPad Pro into an entertainment hub or ultra-mobile workstation.
If you want a more in-depth look at the 11-inch iPad Pro before you buy, you can check out our full review for more information on tech specifications, performance, and usability.