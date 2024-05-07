'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get an Apple iPad (9th or 10th Gen) for under $400 following Apple's 'Let Loose' event
With Apple's 'Let Loose' event making headlines thanks to the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Pencil Pro, and more, the older models should not been forgotten, because they can still be just as good buys. The Apple iPad (9th Gen) continues to be a reliable tablet whether for work, entertainment, or creativity, even though it is one iteration behind the current 10th Gen iPad.
Also: This $349 iPad was secretly the best announcement during the Apple event
With 256 GB and all-day battery life, this tablet covers all your daily necessities for work or casual use. Right now, you can grab one for $379, a savings of $100.
The Apple iPad (9th Generation) is an excellent option for users looking for reliability and functionality. The A13 Bionic chip offers a smooth user experience for day-to-day use and multitasking. Although it's an older generation, it features a larger 256 GB storage and the 10.2-inch retina display showcases vibrant colors and crisp details for any captured content, making it great for a starter iPad or for young children. Plus, smaller storage iterations are available for as low as $249 at some retailers.
Also: Everything Apple announced at its 'Let Loose' iPad event
If you're looking for an upgraded version, the iPad 10th Gen is also discounted right now, down to only $349 after Apple dropped the price by $100 following the announcement of their new iPads. This model features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and comes with 64 GB of storage.
So, if you or a loved one are in the market for a new tablet (Mother's Day is around the corner, after all), the Apple iPad 9th Gen or 10th Gen are still solid options.
