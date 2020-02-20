Save $484 on Dell's PowerEdge small business server with this promo code

Dell is holding a sale where you can save up to 50% off select PowerEdge servers for small businesses. There are quite a few discounted models available, but we spotted deal in particular that works with a promo code, bringing the price down another $300.

Dell PowerEdge T40 tower server Original price: $833 | Sale price: $349 (with promo code) The Dell PowerEdge T40 tower server can be the "building block" for your small service, according to Dell, as it can handle common workloads such as file consolidation, storage, and sharing. It comes with a 3.5-inch chassis with up to three hard drives. It also features an Intel Xeon processor, 8GB of memory, and 1TB of HDD storage. This small business server is normally $833, but it's been reduced as part of Dell's PowerEdge server sale, and if you apply the promo code PD349SERVER at checkout, you can cut an extra $300 from the price, bringing the total to $349. That's a $484 savings. View Now at Dell

Dell's PowerEdge T40 is a well-rated, dependable, on-site tower server that you won't regret investing in to support your small business. You can use it to locally manage your files and expenses while also avoiding the hassle of cloud processing and storage costs. It even comes with Dell EMC support, as well as a one-year hardware warranty.