Save on two Microsoft Office Professional licenses now

Get two lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Professional with this deal. StackSocial

If you're looking to buy Microsoft Office for Windows for your team or for multiple devices, StackSocial has a deal for you: Right now, you can get two lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $80 (reg. $349).

The details: Each license is good for one installation on a Windows PC that can be used at home or work. Use them for your professional or personal devices, or share them with your team or your family. You'll get access to MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access -- all the apps you need to complete most basic office functions and streamline your communication. Each license also comes with customer service to help you through any issues.

A caveat: While StackSocial offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it for a personal MacBook last year is still working. You also won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription -- but you won't have to pay a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps, either.

Don't miss your chance to double up on the value of a MS Office license for your Windows computers with this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Lifetime License (2-Pack) deal.