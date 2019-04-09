Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxture IT Advisor for data center monitoring, analytics

A Guide to Data Center Automation Today's data centers remain the nerve center of the enterprise, and automation is powering new levels of agility and digital transformation.

Schneider Electric has launched its cloud-based data center management platform called EcoStruxure IT Advisor.

The platform is geared toward planning and modeling the data center operations of large enterprises and companies behind colocation services.

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxture platform uses the Internet of things sensors and analytics to operate data centers more efficiently to maintain uptime as well as save on energy usage. EcoStruxture is deployed in more than 480,000 sites and connects more than 1.6 million assets.

EcoStruxture IT Advisor has the following features:

Asset management for accurate inventory. Data is highlighted in the physical layout in the data center on device details and assets.

Risk planning for incident management as well as impact on infrastructure.

Change management tools for asset moves and changes. Workflow is automated.

A floor view of areas, cages, racks and IT assets for colocation providers as well as rack utilization reports.

Schneider Electric's other EcoStruxture platforms include EcoStruxture IT Expert and EcoStruxture Asset Advisor.