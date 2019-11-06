Schneider Electric, Scale Computing release edge computing platform for retailers

Schneider Electric and Scale Computing on Wednesday a jointly developed edge computing platform for retailers. The system essentially deploys Scale Computing's HC3 Edge virtualization platform inside Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Micro Data Centers.
Scale Computing's technology provides a single platform for retailers to run applications across point of sale, building management, security applications, inventory management, and asset management. Meanwhile, the EcoStruxure Micro Data Centers provide certified interoperability, which is meant to reduce configuration and deployment times.
The companies said the system will help retailers increase the speed of their technology deployments, boost security, enhance standardization and lower costs. The infrastructure is being pitched to retailers with isolated store locations.
"Scale Computing HC3 Edge for retail was developed to meet the variety of challenges retailers face when updating their edge and remote infrastructures," said Jeff Ready, CEO of Scale Computing. "With the Scale Computing HC3 Edge deployed within Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Micro Data Centers, retailers receive best-in-class capabilities to help them modernize their stores and enhance the customer experience."
RELATED:
- What is edge computing? Here's why the edge matters and where it's headed
- Top cloud providers 2019: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud; IBM makes hybrid move; Salesforce dominates SaaS
- How to include edge computing in your 2020 IT budget
- Nvidia's cloud-native EGX Edge Supercomputing Platform for AI, IoT, 5G
Join Discussion