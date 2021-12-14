Second Log4j vulnerability discovered

A second vulnerability involving Apache Log4j was found on Tuesday after cybersecurity experts spent days attempting to patch or mitigate CVE-2021-44228.

The description of the new vulnerability, CVE 2021-45046, says the fix to address CVE-2021-44228 in Apache Log4j 2.15.0 was "incomplete in certain non-default configurations."

"This could allow attackers... to craft malicious input data using a JNDI Lookup pattern resulting in a denial of service (DOS) attack," the CVE description says.

Apache has already released a patch, Log4j 2.16.0, for this issue.

The original flaw in Log4j, a Java library for logging error messages in applications, has dominated headlines since last week. Exploits started on December 1, according to Cloudflare, and an initial alert by CERT New Zealand sparked others by CISA and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre.

The Dutch National Cyber Security Center released a lengthy list of software that is affected by the vulnerability.

International security company ESET released a map showing where Log4j exploitation attempts have been made, with the highest volume occurring in the US, UK, Turkey, Germany, and the Netherlands.

ESET

"The volume of our detections confirms it's a large-scale problem that won't go away anytime soon," Roman Kováč, Chief Research Officer at ESET, said.

Many companies are already experiencing attacks leveraging the vulnerability; security platform Armis told ZDNet that it detected log4shell attack attempts in over a third of its clients (35%). Attackers are targeting physical servers, virtual servers, IP cameras, manufacturing devices, and attendance systems.