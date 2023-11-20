'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Secure faster charging for $35 with this Black Friday special
Staying charged is both a luxury and a challenge in this day and age. For those who have spent the money and taken the time to secure a newer model of the iPhone, wouldn't it be nice to have a superior charging solution? Don't wait another second. Through Nov. 27, Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone is on sale for just $35 with free shipping.
This limited-time Black Friday special can save you a ton of time and stress when you need a boost for your phone. For the iPhone 12 and newer models, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger offers a built-in magnet and metal plate so your phone can stay secure while juicing up. Advanced and easy to use, the Speedy Mag team also made sure to include Fast Mag Wireless, a built-in safeguard to protect your device from overcharging.
There's no denying that fast charging capability is the main feature of this contemporary wireless charger. But in addition to its functional appeal, it has a chic aesthetic available in blue, white, or black, that's sure to complement any living or workspace.
Get free shipping with this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone on sale for just $35 until Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.