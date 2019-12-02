AWS unveils Amazon Braket quantum computing service

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is hoping to bring quantum computing to the cloud world, with the company on Monday lifting the lid off three initiatives at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas.

The first is Amazon Braket.

Amazon Braket is a new, fully managed AWS service that the company has touted as enabling scientists, researchers, and developers to begin experimenting with computers from quantum hardware providers, such as D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti.

AWS said the service lets customers explore, evaluate, and experiment with quantum computing hardware to gain in-house experience as they plan for the future

Amazon Braket is available now in preview.

Furthering its quantum mission, the company's new AWS Center for Quantum Computing aims to bring together quantum computing experts from Amazon, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and other academic research institutions to work together on the research and development of new quantum computing technologies.

The cloud giant hopes the R&D will result in the solving real-world problems through quantum technologies.

"While the Center's work will be focused on solving longer-term technical challenges to quantum computing, some customers are ready to begin exploring quantum computing and gain experience now," AWS said in a statement.

"But today, it's hard for customers to engage with quantum computers, particularly if they want to evaluate different early stage technologies, each with their own development, simulation, and test environments. Without the opportunity to develop the necessary skills, it's difficult for customers to identify when quantum computing will provide benefit, and learn how they can design algorithms and discover new applications."

Meanwhile the new Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab is a program that connects customers with quantum computing experts from Amazon and its technology and consulting partners.

It is expected the lab will help all involved identify practical uses of quantum computing, and accelerating the development of quantum applications.

"With quantum engineering starting to make more meaningful progress, customers are asking for ways to experiment with quantum computers and explore the technology's potential,"AWS senior vice president of utility computing services Charlie Bell said.

"We believe that quantum computing will be a cloud-first technology and that the cloud will be the main way customers access the hardware. With our Amazon Braket service and Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab, we're making it easier for customers to gain experience using quantum computers and to work with experts from AWS and our partners to figure out how they can benefit from the technology. And with our AWS Center for Quantum Computing and academic partnerships, we join the effort across the scientific and industrial communities to help accelerate the promise of quantum computing."