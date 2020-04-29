ServiceNow delivers strong Q1, confident in long-term outlook

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

ServiceNow delivered strong first quarter earnings and said it was confident that it can hit $10 billion in annual revenue.

The company reported first quarter net income of $48 million, or 24 cents a share, on revenue of $1.046 billion, up 33% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings in the first quarter were $1.06 a share.

Wall Street was expecting ServiceNow to report non-GAAP earnings of 96 cents a share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

ServiceNow said its bookings in the quarter were up 30%. Subscription revenue in the first quarter was up 34%.

The company said it inked 37 transactions worth more than $1 million in net new annual contract value. ServiceNow had 933 customers with more than $1 million in contract value.

CEO Bill McDermott said that ServiceNow is in a unique position as a workflow platform. CFO Gina Mastantuono added that the company remained "confident in our path to $10 billion in revenue and beyond."

As for the outlook, ServiceNow said it was in a strong position to weather the COVID-19 pandemic's economic fallout, but many of its customers were struggling. The company's outlook factored in what is known about COVID-19's impact now.

ServiceNow projected subscription revenue growth in the second quarter of 27% to 28% on a GAAP basis and 29% to 30% non-GAAP. For 2020, ServiceNow said it expects subscription revenue of $4.125 billion to $4.14 billion, up 27% from 2019.