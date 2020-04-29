ServiceNow delivers strong Q1, confident in long-term outlook

ServiceNow delivered strong first quarter earnings and said it was confident that it can hit $10 billion in annual revenue.
The company reported first quarter net income of $48 million, or 24 cents a share, on revenue of $1.046 billion, up 33% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings in the first quarter were $1.06 a share.
Wall Street was expecting ServiceNow to report non-GAAP earnings of 96 cents a share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
ServiceNow said its bookings in the quarter were up 30%. Subscription revenue in the first quarter was up 34%.
The company said it inked 37 transactions worth more than $1 million in net new annual contract value. ServiceNow had 933 customers with more than $1 million in contract value.
CEO Bill McDermott said that ServiceNow is in a unique position as a workflow platform. CFO Gina Mastantuono added that the company remained "confident in our path to $10 billion in revenue and beyond."
As for the outlook, ServiceNow said it was in a strong position to weather the COVID-19 pandemic's economic fallout, but many of its customers were struggling. The company's outlook factored in what is known about COVID-19's impact now.
ServiceNow projected subscription revenue growth in the second quarter of 27% to 28% on a GAAP basis and 29% to 30% non-GAAP. For 2020, ServiceNow said it expects subscription revenue of $4.125 billion to $4.14 billion, up 27% from 2019.
