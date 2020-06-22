ServiceNow scoops up data management firm Sweagle

ServiceNow on Monday announced that it plans to acquire Sweagle, a configuration data management company based in Belgium. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ServiceNow, which is led by former SAP chief executive Bill McDermott, plans to combine its IT workflow technology with Sweagle's configuration data management capabilities. The company said the integration will allow customers to deploy applications more quickly while reducing the risk of poor configurations using machine learning.

"With capabilities for configuration data management from Sweagle, we will empower DevOps teams to deliver application and infrastructure changes more rapidly while reducing risk," said RJ Jainendra, VP and GM of DevOps and IT business management at ServiceNow. "Sweagle also brings deep DevOps talent to ServiceNow. Both founders are pioneers in configuration data management, and we are honored to have this talent join our team as we continue to help customers compete and win in a digital economy."

