ServiceNow, Thirdera join ngena for SD-WAN as a service

ngena, whose SD-WAN software provides international network services for business customers, has announced that it is partnering with ServiceNow and Thirdera to provide more advanced data connectivity services for global enterprises.

ServiceNow's digital workflow expertise for specific vertical industries and Thirdera's professional services and integration know-how are used in the new solution, which will enable regional companies to provide more consistent data connectivity services to their enterprise customers on a global scale.

ngena's global platform merges the local networks of all their clients into a centrally controlled software-defined network, so that adjustments and fixes can be made faster and more efficiently.

Frankfurt-based ngena currently has about 60 clients in its Partner Alliance. These are the companies that are taking part in the new ngena/ServiceNow/Thirdera solution, CEO Bart de Graafe told ZDNet.

"We built a platform that automates a lot of the work that normally partners do for workloads -- specifically around the design work, the implementation work, and the managed services around it," de Graafe said. "So basically, this includes everything you need to do around what a client wants, to use SaaS to deploy it, and to produce what's needed for clients."

de Graafe said ngena uses its state-of-the-art cloud and virtualization software, which uses Cisco Systems' SD-WAN backbone, to provide pre-built configuration for fast and secure workload deployment, running the SD-WAN platform as a cloud service. ngena adds a personalized analytics service, deployed in a platform that constantly measures and analyzes the improvement in the performance of their networks, de Graafe said.

ServiceNow workflows automate and streamline customer care, service assurance and order management processes, enabling better end-to-end experiences for customers and employees. Thirdera is a technology integrator that brings knowledge and experts to work with ngena. The agreement was announced Nov. 18.

"ServiceNow and Thirdera, will for the first time ever, provide customers with an automated end-to-end service across the full network lifecycle," de Graaff said. "We have taken ServiceNow's vertical implementation and are putting it on steroids for our customers."