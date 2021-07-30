Services Australia CIO tapped to lead Digital Victoria initiative

The Victorian government has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer to lead the recently established Digital Victoria.

Heading up the new role will be Michael McNamara, who was most recently Services Australia chief information officer. Prior to this, McNamara spent seven years at ANZ bank, where he led the bank's workplace experience transformation.

"Mr McNamara has many years of experience as a senior executive delivering digital and technology transformation, which he will bring to the new group established within the Department of Premier and Cabinet," a statement from Premier Dan Andrews said.

"He will lead Digital Victoria's mission to grow the state's digital economy, improve the customer experience, and deliver more online services to all Victorians."

The state established Digital Victoria in November, as part of the Victorian Budget. Backed by a AU$195.9 million commitment, the government is hoping to centralise and simplify its IT services by reducing the costs and improving the delivery of services.

"This pandemic has asked us to rely on technology more than ever, requiring the Victorian government's online systems to adapt -- fast. The Victorian Budget 2020-21 will build on these efforts, making it easier, simpler, and faster for Victorians to get the support and services they need online," the government said at the time.

"Digital technology has been pivotal in keeping us connected during the pandemic, but whether it's going online to update your licence or sitting down for an important conference with colleagues, the safety and reliability of this technology is crucial."

AU$30.5 million of the funding was slated for the 2020-21 financial year, with AU$27.2 million to be spent this year, AU$33.9 million in 2022-23, and a final AU$64.5 million earmarked for 2023-24. Included in the AU$195.9 million kitty is AU$7.5 million for Cyber Safe Victoria.

McNamara will begin in the new role at the end of September where he will takeover from current acting CEO Vivien Allimonos.

