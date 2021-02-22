Shares of call center pioneer Five9 surge as Q4 results, outlook top expectations

Shares of Five9, makers of cloud-based call center software, surged by over 9% in late trading, after the company this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that comfortably topped analysts' expectations, and an outlook for this year's revenue easily higher as well.

CEO Rowan Trollope called the quarter's results "outstanding," noting a 39% year-over-year rise in revenue, up 14%, quarter to quarter, both of which growth rates he said were record percentages for the company. Five9 also had a record Ebitda margin of 22.8%.

Trollope said the results "were driven by continued exceptional execution, new product innovation, including AI-powered automation technologies, and portfolio expansion along with international traction and positive market tailwinds."



Said Trollope, "We enter 2021 well positioned to capture the massive market opportunity and expand our leadership position."

Revenue in the three months ended in December rose 39%, year over year, to $127.9 million, yielding EPS of 34 cents, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $115.3 million and 23 cents a share.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $122 million to $123 million, and EPS in a range of 12 cents to 14 cents. That compares to consensus for $116 million and 12 cents per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $518.5 million to $521.5 million, and EPS of 75 cents to 79 cents. That compares to consensus of $451.5 million and 84 cents per share.