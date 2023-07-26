Shopify adds new AI tools for commerce. Here's how you can use them for your business.

Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty Images

Shopify, the e-commerce company, quickly adopted AI and unveiled features like Shopify Magic, which uses AI to generate product descriptions.

Now, Shopify is building on Shopify Magic and adding several new AI features to the platform.

Every year, Shopify holds a semi-annual showcase of all of its latest products and innovations, and this year it used the opportunity to announce two new AI features, Sidekick and AI-driven email campaigns.

Sidekick is an AI-powered commerce assistant that can answer all user questions about business operations. Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke demoed the feature on his Twitter earlier this month.

Some examples of use cases include "how to set up a discount for a holiday sale" to "help me segment my customers so I can better engage them in my marketing," according to the release.

The AI-driven email campaigns feature is precisely what it sounds like -- a tool that generates personalized emails from user prompts.

You only have to enter a few words and Shopify's AI can generate tailored email newsletters, announcements, and more, according to the release.

In addition, the AI can make intelligent recommendations that drive click-through rates and increase engagement.