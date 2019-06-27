Singapore commits resources to drive 5G, earmarks key verticals for adoption

Singapore has unveiled several initiatives it hopes will spur innovation and adoption of 5G technology in the country, including a S$40 million (US$29.53 million) pot to build up the supporting ecosystem. Spearheaded by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), these also will encompass focused efforts on key verticals such as smart estates, urban mobility, and maritime, where the industry regulator says have been earmarked for their potential to showcase 5G use cases that can be championed globally.

To be managed alongside the National Research Foundation, the $40 million set aside would be tapped to facilitate 5G technology trials for enterprise deployment, create new testbeds, and support research and development efforts in 5G, such as cybersecurity.

According to IMDA, a couple of industry projects already were underway, with two local telcos--M1 and Singtel--awarded a project with PSA to assess the use of 5G for the maritime industry and the Singapore port operator's connectivity to improve port operations efficiency. Trials would run at least 18 months would be conducted at the PSA Living Lab from next quarter.

Another collaboration involving Singtel, JTC, and A*Star would see the integration of 5G and other technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), to help businesses develop next-generation manufacturing applications. These would be deployed at A*Star's Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre.

IMDA also awarded S$1.5 million (US$1.11 million) for eight projects to build up Singapore's "smart estates" ecosystem, where Ascendas-Singbridge and JTC would lead initiatives that included the use of 3D Digital Twin technology and a cloud-based platform to deliver visual tours of property assets.

IMDA also would work with Singapore's Housing Development Board and Frasers Property to identify potential applications for smart estates.

Apart from 5G, the Singapore government is keen to evaluate new technologies such as blockchain or distributed ledger technology and electronic transferable records to facilitate electronic transactions. In addition, it is seeking public feedback on its review of the nation's Electronic Transactions Act, as part of efforts to ensure the legislation "continues to be progressive" and drive innovation in a digital economy, said IMDA.

Specifically, its review would look to include more transactions under the act including property transactions, wills, and Lasting Powers of Attorney, update the Certification Authority framework, and outline details on the use of new technologies such as blockchain, smart contracts, and biometrics.

IMDA's chief executive Tan Kiat How said the initiatives announced today, spanning regulations and infrastructure building, were essential to support the country's goals to transform into a digital economy.

In response to the 5G announcements, Singapore's third telco StarHub said it also was in discussions with "a number of enterprise and government clients" to run 5G pilots and "explore new business models". Noting that IMDA currently was reviewing its 5G spectrum licensing plans, StarHub said "a portion" of its network was 5G-ready and it was "awaiting the formal allocation of spectrum", which was expected later this year or next.

In his remarks to the media yesterday, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran the deployment of 5G networks--currently proposed to comprise two main providers--were targeted for rollout next year.

