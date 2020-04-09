Singapore delays digital bank licensing decision due to COVID-19

Applicants of Singapore's digital licences will have to wait a little longer to find out if their bid is successful. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has delayed its decision to announce the list of successful bidders to the latter part of the year, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally slated to be announced in June, the industry regulator said it had extended the assessment period for the licences and would instead announce its decision in the second half of 2020.

Singapore last June announced plans to issue up to five digital bank licenses as part of efforts to add market diversity and boost the banking system in the country, as it looked to become a digital economy. This meant that non-bank organisations would be able to apply for a license and offer digital banking services.

MAS then had said successful bidders were expected to commence business by mid-2021.

In January, the regulator revealed it had received 21 applicants for the licenses, including seven for the digital full bank licences, with the remaining application for the digital wholesale bank licences. Organisations that have publicly announced their bids included a consortium led by local wellness and lifestyle brand V3 Group and contactless card company EZ-Link, games hardware maker Razer, and internet company Sea, which owns e-commerce company Shopee.

As the COVID-19 outbreak escalated, MAS said noted that Singapore introduced stricter safe distancing measures, prompting companies to enable staff to work from home. Hence, it said the delay in awarding the digital bank licences was necessary to enable the applicants to dedicate their resources towards managing the impact of the global pandemic on their business.

It also would allow MAS to focus its resources on ensuring monetary and financial stability, the regulator said, which was critical to ensure financial institutions remained resilient and able to perform their role in supporting businesses and individuals through this challenging time.

