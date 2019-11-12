Singapore looks to plug data gap in fintech investments

Singapore is looking to plug data gaps so investors can more easily access information they need to identify fintech startups they can potentially work with. The aim here is to improve transparency and boost investor confidence through a centralised data platform.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is partnership up with Deloitte and S&P Global Market Intelligence to build a prototype for a "fintech research platform" to help investors and financial institutions connect with startups they could invest in or work with.

Pointing to Deloitte's own analysis, the partners said in a joint statement Tuesday that investors currently had to depend on informal networks to identify potential opportunities as they lacked access to reliable and updated corporate information of fintech startups. This gap limited their understanding of companies in which they were keen to invest.

With the proposed research platform, they aimed to provide details of fintech startups including their business models, use cases, funding, and technology deployments. This access to "aggregated third-party and self-reported data", encompassing the source of each data point, would increase transparency and, hence, improve investor confidence in fintech startups, the partners said.

In addition, the ability to easily compare fintech companies on a centralised data platform would better support their decision-making process and prioritise startups based on parameters they valued most.

MAS' chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty said: "We believe the deployment of capital in startups, particularly those offering business-to-business solutions, can be vastly improved by enhancing transparency and increasing the confidence in data on early-stage companies."

Mohanty added that the authority hoped to tap the new platform alongside its cloud-based API Exchange (APIX) platform, which it developed in collaboration with World Bank's International Finance Cooperation and ASEAN Bankers Association. Launched last year, the APIX was built to offer a globally curated fintech marketplace through which financial institutions and fintech startups could connect. It also aimed to provide a sandbox environment, integrated with the marketplace, to enable these companies to jointly run experiments in different scenarios using synthetic data.

Thomas Yagel, S&P Global Market Intelligence's managing director of corporates and governments segments, said: "Technology and data are fundamental to the financial industry and capital markets. We are very excited to be working with MAS and Deloitte to design a solution that meets a growing market need and help fintech companies to unlock opportunities in the ASEAN region."

