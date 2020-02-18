Singapore to spend $719M beefing up government's cyber, data security systems

The Singapore government will look to invest SG$1 billion on beefing up its cyber and data security systems, which it says is critical as its agencies increasingly adopt technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT). To be spent over the next three years, the funds will go towards readying the country to deal with cyber threats as digitisation efforts intensify.

Protecting Singapore remained a high priority and efforts to do so must be "funded adequately", said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, during his speech Tuesday detailing the country's budget for fiscal 2020. Enhancements to the government's cyber and data security capabilities would help safeguard its critical information infrastructures as well as citizens' data.

"We must also be prepared to deal with cyber threats as digitalisation becomes more pervasive," said Heng, who is also the country's Deputy Prime Minister. Noting that the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) and Cybersecurity Act were established in 2015 and 2018, respectively, to drive Singapore's cyber capabilities, he said CSA now was working to push out new measures in the next phase of cybersecurity. This was necessary as the nation increasingly adopted more advanced technologies such as AI and IoT.

Data security also was necessary to facilitate Singapore's efforts to be a digital economy, and smart nation, and to preserve trust in a digitally-connected world, he said.

Heng did not elaborate on how exactly the SG$1 billion would be invested, but said more details regarding various programmes would be provided by the respective ministries.

More help for deep-tech startups, SMBs

During his budget speech, the minister also unveiled added funding support for local startups and small and midsize businesses (SMBs).

Deep-tech startups, specifically, had been singled out for stronger support as these businesses required larger investments and longer gestation periods, and faced higher risks, Heng said. These factors typically meant investors were less likely to set aside funds for deep-tech startups, he said, pointing to pharmbio and medtech, advanced manufacturing, and agri-food technology as emerging technology sectors that had high potential to be competitive as well as to help fuel innovation in their markets.

To drive investment in deep-tech startups, the government would divert an additional SG$300 million ($215.89 million) into the Startup SG Equity scheme. This, Heng said, was expected to attract at least SG$800 million ($575.7 million) in private fundings over the next decade, offering deep-tech startups better access to capital, expertise, and industry networks.

Under Startup SG Equity, the government might invest in funds or work with qualified third-party investors to make direct co-investments into eligible startups. The aim here, over time, was to expand the pool of independent investors and venture builders with the expertise and risk appetite to invest in deep-tech startups.

According to Heng, some 3,800 technology startups are based in Singapore, where there also are 150 venture capital funds that invest in startups here and the region.

Through co-investment programmes such as Startup SG Equity, the government had facilitated more than SG$560 million ($402.99 million) in private-sector funding over the past four years, the minister said.

Apart from startups, small and midsize businesses (SMBs) also would get more support this year via an Enterprise Grow Package, he said. This aimed to help organisations identify business needs, adopt pre-approved digital technologies, and enter new markets, he added.

Initiatives targeted for launch under the package included a GoBusiness platform, which Heng described as a single touchpoint for businesses to transact digitally with the government.

