Singapore unveils data system that tracks viewership across multiple platforms

Broadcasters and advertisers in Singapore now have a way to track consumers' viewing patterns through an "integrated" data system, which can track viewership across multiple devices. Launched by industry regulator Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), an enhanced release of the Singapore TV Audience Measurement (SG-TAM) system is touted to measure unduplicated TV viewership stats across digital platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

The system was first introduced in 2016, but had tracked viewership on TV and other digital devices separately. According to IMDA, SG-TAM is operated by GfK and commissioned by IMDA to be the official source of television audience measurement in Singapore.

The latest release would provide integrated TV viewership data that would better enable broadcasters to make programming and content production decisions for audiences across different screens. Advertisers also could use the data insights to drive their targeted advertising spend.

IMDA said the data would be accessible to SG-TAM subscribers within three working days of a programme's scheduled telecast on a linear platform. The system tracks viewership numbers for various online platforms including Channel NewsAsia, 8world, Berita, Tamil Seithi, and Mediacorp's Toggle. IMDA said it was in discussions with other broadcasters and online content owners to track viewership numbers of their programmes, and urged other content providers to come on board including OTT players.

It added that Mediacorp has signed up for the new integrated measurement service.

Citing data from the system's digital panel, the government agency said at least 80 percent of viewers consumed media content on their smartphones every month.

GfK's Asia-Pacific commercial director for media Lee Risk said: "This marks a real milestone for the Singapore video market, especially since viewing media content on smartphones has increased from 23 to 32 minutes per day between January and November 2018 alone."

Mediacorp's chief customer officer Irene Lim said: "Today, our viewers consume media using a wide range of devices. With SG-TAM's enhanced integrated data, we are now able to capture and measure the full viewership lifecycle of our TV content for audiences across different screens. Unified, single-source insights around live and on-demand TV viewing habits will help us make more informed content and programming decisions."