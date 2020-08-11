SingPost partners Australian logistics startup to target SMBs

Singapore Post (SingPost) and Australian logistics technology vendor Shippit have partnered to offer curated delivery services for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The collaboration will enable these businesses to send parcels to Singapore mailboxes as well as SingPost's network of POPStations, through which packages can be deposited and picked up by consumers.

The agreement would see Shippit tap SingPost's last-mile services, including Express Service, and offer these to SMBs together with pre-negotiated, discounted rates for next-day and economy delivery services.

In addition, with the integration of SingPost services into Shippit's online platform, SMBs would be able to tap data insights via the Australian startup's system to improve customer experience and optimise shipping costs, the partners said in a joint statement Tuesday.

They added that Shippit's intelligent tracking system is better able to identify the exact location of a parcel to provide more accurate delivery estimates as well as resolve delivery issues before these impact the customers. The platform also can send branded SMS and email messages to customers.

Shippit's director of market development Lavneesh Arora said: "Shippit aims to disrupt the way legacy logistics firms operate. Through the latest partnership with Singapore's largest and most prominent logistics company, SMBs can use Shippit to get direct access to SingPost's premium, enterprise-grade delivery services at a fraction of the cost."

The Australian startup last month opened its regional headquarters in Singapore, with plans to expand into Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines "in the near future". Its clientele currently includes Sephora, UniQlo, CottonOn, and Harvey Norman.

SingPost last year also partnered Synagie to offer cloud-based warehousing and fulfilment services aimed at SMBs in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The on-demand offerings were touted to enable these companies to tap integrated warehousing systems on a pay-as-you-use basis, eliminating the need to set up their own facility. The fulfilment services would be delivered by SingPost's e-commerce logistics subsidiary Quantium Solutions and run on Synagie's cloud platform.

