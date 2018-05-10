​SK Broadband rolls out 2.5Gbps internet

SK Broadband has rolled out 2.5 gigabit per second (Gbps) internet in South Korea, the company announced.

The fixed-line subsidiary of wireless carrier SK Telecom said it achieved the speed using GPON technology as an alternative to Ethernet.

GPON can provide up to 52.5Gbps speed with one cable, or one core, and host 128 subscribers, SK Broadband said.

Homes don't need to change existing cables. When multiple devices such as smartphones, tablets, and AI speakers are used, each device will get a maximum internet speed of 1Gbps. On average they will enjoy a speed of 833Mbps, three times that of competing 333Mbps, the company said.

The firm will also guarantee of max speed of 50 percent in a service level agreement, it said, a rise from the previous 30 percent.

Current coverage is 40 percent but it will invest 1 trillion won going forward to expand this to 80 percent by 2020.

SK Broadband will roll out 5Gbps and 10Gbps internet services in the second half of the year, which will also use GPON technology.

Rival KT is also planning to roll out 10Gbps internet in September.

In March, the government announced that it will fund 10Gbps internet projects to boost national rollout.

South Korea is also planning to roll out 5G wireless internet next year.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

South Korea to fund 10Gb internet push

The South Korean government will pick two consortia for projects that will help fast-track the commercialisation of 10-gigabit (Gb) internet.

South Korea develops 5G, Wi-Fi auto steering tech

The technology developed by South Korea's ETRI will have 5G network automatically steering users to Wi-Fi connection depending on traffic and quality of service.

South Korea's IoT in full swing: From water meters to AI-powered smart buildings

In South Korea's small towns and big cities, the Internet of Things (IoT) is changing everything from utilities to subways to buildings as more municipalities and companies capitalise on new computing and network technologies.

Why sustainability remains a critical IT objective (Tech Pro Research)

The initial push for sustainable corporate initiatives has given way to a longer view that leverages the value of digitized information, IoT analytics, and optimization via environmental monitoring.

5G adoption: The first 3 industries that will be at the forefront (TechRepublic)

TechRepublic spoke with Verizon at Mobile World Congress about the timeline for bringing 5G trials to enterprise customers, and the first industries that are likely to benefit.