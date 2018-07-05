SK Telecom launches lipstick-shaped IoT protection kit

SK Telecom has launched an Internet of Things (IoT) protection kit shaped like lipstick that can alert the police in emergencies.

Users can activate the device, called My Hero, when in danger by opening the lipstick-like case. It will send out a 90dB alarm, and a text to the police using Korean emergency number 112.

It will also start recording audio for the next three minutes. Users can also configure the device to send texts and GPS information to up to five friends.

The device is 8 centimetres long and has a diameter of .8 centimetre and will be easy to carry in bags or wear as a necklace.

It costs 25,000 won ($22) and is available in SK Telecom's offline and online stores. Users can activate the device after purchase by registering it on the telco's SKT Smart Home app.

Earlier this week, the telco launched its NUGU-brand AI speakers at 100 CU convenience stores to help store operations.

It also partnered with Nvidia to launch GPU cloud solutions in South Korea.

