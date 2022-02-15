Skullcandy and Budweiser team up for limited edition headphones and earbuds

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

This (ear)Bud's for you, or at least that's the message from a collaboration project involving audio company Skullcandy and Budweiser. The partnership, announced on Tuesday, comes alongside the release of four different models of Skullcandy wireless earbuds or headphones.

Skullcandy and Budweiser sent me a sample kit that included absolutely no beer, but it did include a pair of the Crusher Evo headphones and the Dime True Wireless earbuds, along with what looks like a metal Budweiser sleeve to hold a beer. At least I think that's what it is.

My initial thought after opening was "That's shiny!" when I looked at the earcup shells on the Crusher Evo headphones. The metallic red housing is paired with a black headband and dark red earcups. There's a Budweiser logo on the inside of the band, and the company's name along the top of the headband.

Skullcandy's Crusher Evo True Wireless headphones are $209.99 up from the standard $199.99 price. The headphones include 40 hours of battery life, a companion app to tune the sound to your liking, touch controls for playback adjustments, and have Tile's tracking tech built into the headphones.

The $34.99 Dime True Wireless earbuds have a similar design, with the charging case showing off the shiny metallic red color on the top, a black housing on the bottom, and cutouts for the stems of the earbuds showing off the darker red color. The Budweiser logo is on top of the charging case. The same color scheme is included on the earbuds themselves, with most of the housing using a transparent red, with that same metallic red once again making an appearance on the portion of the earbud that sits inside your ear. The Dime True Wireless earbuds have 12 hours of battery life and have an IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating for working out.

I didn't receive samples of the $79.99 Indy Evo or the $59.99 Sesh Evo, but both designs and models continue the same theme of the Crusher Evo and Dime earbuds with Budweiser's branding and color schemes.

Skullcandy also posted a YouTube video that's more like a commercial you'd expect to see during the Super Bowl. You can check it out here if you're curious.

I'm not sure how wide the appeal of Budweiser branded headphones and earbuds is, but I'm not one to judge. If you decide to pick up a pair of the Skullcandy and Budweiser collab, let us know which pair you decided to buy in the comments below.



