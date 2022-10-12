'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Right now, the SkyTech Shadow 3.0 series gaming desktop PC is on sale for $900, which is roughly $300 off the price we've seen over the past year. This sale is advertised as 33% off the list price of $1,350, but we've seen a standard price of $1,200 this past year. Even so, this deal offers 25% off what you could expect to pay outside of a sale or special event.
This model of the SkyTech Shadow 3.0 series comes with Windows 10 (64-bit), so you'll have to upgrade to Windows 11 if you want the latest version of the operating system. It also comes with 16 GB of DDR4 300 RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-core 3.6 GHz processor. It may not have the latest Ryzen 7000 series processor, but it can still be a solid budget gaming PC if you don't want to spend a fortune.
Also: Best monitor deals during the October Amazon sale
The graphics card is a 6 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super video card. You'll also get a free LED-backlit RGB keyboard and mouse with this offer. Plus, this SkyTech Shadow 3.0 series model comes with a one-year warranty on parts and labor and free lifetime technical support. Add it to your cart today to save a few hundred dollars before the Amazon Prime Day October 2022 ends.