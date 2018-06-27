Slack hit with widespread service outage

Slack is experiencing a widespread disruption in service, with many users unable to connect to the workplace collaboration platform at all. Even the service status page was down for a while.

The @SlackStatus Twitter and web pages are updating users about the connectivity disruption. The first notice went out around 5 a.m. EDT, alerting users that Slack was down in Europe. It seems connectivity was restored across the pond some time this morning, but US users are still unable to access Slack workspaces.

Slack has roughly eight million daily active users overall and three million users that are paying to use its collaboration platform, including 70,000 paid teams.

As per modern custom, users took to social media to complain about the service disruption and share memes. Slack's Twitter team is responding to complaints and asking users for patience.

"Apologies -- we're seeing reports of people not being able to connect to Slack and we're on the case investigating it," one update said.

Slack was still working to isolate the issue as of 10:30 a.m. EDT.

