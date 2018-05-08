Slack says it has now has 8 million daily active users

Slack says it now has 8 million daily active users overall and 3 million users that are paying to use its workplace collaboration platform.

Slack also touted that it has more than 200,000 developers building on its platform every week and more than 70,000 paid teams.

The updated user metrics come as a bevy of team management software vendors are updating their products to gain a competitive edge.

For instance, Microsoft recently added new app integrations and an app store to its Slack competitor Teams, while Atlassian continues to bulk up its team management tool called Stride and update its collaboration and project management tool Trello. For vendors, the focus on team management and collaboration is a key effort to claim a bigger part of the smart office market.

As for Slack, the darling of the team collaboration space has garnered a lot of traction large organizations and has more than $200 million in annual recurring revenue. It's also been busy updating its platform with new features and landing key integrations give its service more hooks into the enterprise.

