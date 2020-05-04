Smart Cities Council ANZ launches digital twin resource hub

Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand (SCCANZ) has launched an online digital twin resource hub to provide policymakers, practitioners, researchers, and the community with more information about how to participate in the digital twin ecosystem and the benefits of digital twin technology.

The digital twin hub provides access to forums, blogs, and a resource library.

The information is developed by the SCCANZ and its corporate members including Accenture, Arcadis, Astrolabe Group, Aurecon, Hendry, KPMG, Lendlease, Meshed, PCSG, and WSP.

"Today's launch of the digital twin hub presents an opportunity for the region to build an active community and thriving digital twin marketplace, where strategic policy can be created around social and economic benefit, and that the supply side can partner with government to deliver the best possible services and solutions," SCCANZ executive director Adam Beck said.

The hub also provides access to SCC's digital twin guidance note, which was developed to provide the private and public sector with information such as definition, benefits, and considerations for building a digital twin roadmap.

"This new guidance note for digital twin provides essential definition and structure at a time when there are few standards available," Beck said.

"In lieu of clear guidance to customers, and vendors, we felt it essential to provide as much clarity as possible on what a digital twin is, its benefits, and how to prepare a strategy for their application."

Earlier this year, the New South Wales government launched a Spatial Digital Twin, which Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello described would transform urban planning and infrastructure across Western Sydney.

Delivered in partnership with CSIRO's Data61, the NSW Spatial Digital Twin is expected to provide 3D and 4D digital spatial data and models of the built and natural environments.

The interactive tool includes 22 million trees with height and canopy attributes, almost 20,000km of 3D roads, and 7,000 3D strata plans and 546,206 buildings.

Dominello said there are plans to expand the function right across the state.

"No other state is doing this -- other states have got pockets of digital twins, but what they've done is they've kept it inside, the genius behind what we've done here today is open it up to industry, so industry players like Lendlease, councils can use it -- it's a sharing platform so we can build this asset together," he said.

