Smartphone cases aren't just for poor people

Smartphones are expensive, they are an integral part of our lives, and they are fragile and a headache to replace.
Just because a consumer psychologist thinks that it's "no big deal" to break an iPhone doesn't mean that this is a sane and sensible way to go through the world.
"I'm above the possibility of damaging my phone, and if I do, no big deal because I can shell out for a new screen," consumer psychologist Kit Yarrow told Vox.
Sure. Shelling out on a new display for an iPhone – especially if you have AppleCare warranty – is not a huge cost. And it's also no big deal if you live a few minutes away from an Apple Store and can pop in during a lunch break.
But this isn't the reality of things for many.
A broken smartphone can mean unexpected costs, added time pressures, missed work and family communications, and forced separation from being able to carry out day-to-day activities.
There's also the potential for unexpected data loss.
Even if you're in a financial and social position where you can effortlessly replace a broken smartphone, the process of setting it up and reconfiguring things takes time and effort. Even as someone comfortable and familiar with the process, it's not something I want to undertake unnecessarily.
Then there's the environmental pressure that e-waste creates.
I don't see smartphone cases and screen protectors as something for poor people. They're a smart – and low-cost – way to protect a valuable object.
