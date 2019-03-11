Smartphone sales to boost ICT sector in Brazil

The Brazilian information and communications technology (ICT) sector is predicted to grow this year, boosted by increasing spend on mobile devices, says analyst firm IDC.

The ICT segment in Latin America's largest economy should achieve 4,9 percent growth in 2019. Mobile devices will increase by 18 percent, reaching $24,5 billion and representing 38 percent of all IT spending in 2019 in Brazil, including B2B and B2C sales.

According to IDC, sales volumes will remain low however consumers will be spending more: the analyst predicts that smartphones priced over 10,000 reais ($2,686) should reach the shelves of Brazilian retailers this year.

"Unlike what we observe in several other markets, Brazilians are willing to pay more for novelties," explains IDC Brazil's research and consumer devices consulting manager, Reinaldo Sakis.

Within the B2B space, IDC predicts that the device market as a whole - including PCs, smartphones, tablets, feature phones and printers- will represent 10 percent of all IT spend in Brazil for 2019, with more "as-a-service" options available to local organizations.