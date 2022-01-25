Snag a 4-pack of Tile Mates for just $39 and never lose your keys again

Tile

Sometimes, I question if my keys and wallet are like the toys in Toy Story, having their own entities and tip-toeing away when I'm not looking. True or not, you've got a friend in item trackers -- like the Tile Mate -- which can be attached to virtually any personal belonging and serve as a location beacon when it's gone missing.

Right now, Target has a 4-pack of the 2020 Tile Mates for just $39.99 . This bundle typically sells for $69.99 so you're not only saving big, but essentially paying just $10 per Tile. This is the lowest price we've seen on the 4-pack offering and stock will be limited depending on your location, so act fast.

Tile Mate (2020) 4-pack for $39 $30 off Tile The Tile Mate (2020) is a tried-and-true gadget that, from my personal experience, works just as well tracking bags, wallets, and ID badges, as it does keys. Once paired to your iOS or Android device, you'll be able to ping your Tile-attached item to sound an alarm. The tag also doubles as a phone-finder, triggering a sound notification from your mobile device with a press of a button, even if it's on silent mode. Whether you've used a Tile product or not, the setup process is fairly straightforward, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 and a built-in loop hole. The Tile Mate (2020) promises a tracking distance of up to 200 feet, which is just 50 feet less than the new 2022 model. However, many Tile users prefer the older model due to its replaceable battery. If you plan to use your Tile Mate for as long as possible, being able to replenish the battery every year is an invaluable feature. While supplies last, you can pick up a 4-pack for just $39 ($30 off). For reference, a single pack is typically priced at $24.99. So in this case, you're paying just $10 a piece, with plenty to save as backups or share with your friends and family. Availability will vary depending on your area so act fast if you're wanting a bundle for yourself.

Alternatives on sale



