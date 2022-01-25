Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Snag a 4-pack of Tile Mates for just $39 and never lose your keys again

At its lowest cost yet, these handy-dandy tiles can be stored or clipped onto anything and let you know exactly where it is.

tile-mate-2020-4-pack

 Tile

Sometimes, I question if my keys and wallet are like the toys in Toy Story, having their own entities and tip-toeing away when I'm not looking. True or not, you've got a friend in item trackers -- like the Tile Mate -- which can be attached to virtually any personal belonging and serve as a location beacon when it's gone missing.

Right now, Target has a 4-pack of the 2020 Tile Mates for just $39.99 . This bundle typically sells for $69.99 so you're not only saving big, but essentially paying just $10 per Tile. This is the lowest price we've seen on the 4-pack offering and stock will be limited depending on your location, so act fast.

Tile Mate (2020) 4-pack for $39

$30 off

tile-mate-2020-1.png
Tile

The Tile Mate (2020) is a tried-and-true gadget that, from my personal experience, works just as well tracking bags, wallets, and ID badges, as it does keys. Once paired to your iOS or Android device, you'll be able to ping your Tile-attached item to sound an alarm. The tag also doubles as a phone-finder, triggering a sound notification from your mobile device with a press of a button, even if it's on silent mode.

Whether you've used a Tile product or not, the setup process is fairly straightforward, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 and a built-in loop hole. The Tile Mate (2020) promises a tracking distance of up to 200 feet, which is just 50 feet less than the new 2022 model. However, many Tile users prefer the older model due to its replaceable battery. If you plan to use your Tile Mate for as long as possible, being able to replenish the battery every year is an invaluable feature.

While supplies last, you can pick up a 4-pack for just $39 ($30 off). For reference, a single pack is typically priced at $24.99. So in this case, you're paying just $10 a piece, with plenty to save as backups or share with your friends and family. Availability will vary depending on your area so act fast if you're wanting a bundle for yourself.

View now at Target

Alternatives on sale

Apple AirTags (4-pack) for $94 ($5 off) on Amazon

$94 at Amazon

Chipolo Key and Wallet Finder (2020) for $52 ($28 off) on Amazon

$52 at Amazon

Tile Slim (2022) for $29.99 ($5 off) on Amazon

$29 at Amazon

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.

ZDNet Recommends

Hardware | Security TV | Data Management | CXO | Data Centers
Show Comments

Related