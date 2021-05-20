Snap courting developers with new AR tools and suite of products for creators

Snap unveiled an entire slate of new features and products on Thursday for developers and creators that use their platform.

In multiple company statements, Snap announced a new developer platform that gives users a chance to expand their digital footprint through access to a variety of technology within Login, Stories, Bitmoji, the Snapchat Camera, Minis and Games.

Snap already has more than 250,000 developers signed up to their Snap Kit service, according to the statement, and the content produced by these developers finds its way into Snapchat Cameras almost 600 million times each month.

In addition to new tools for developers, the company is also rolling out new features for Snap Map, which bridges the gap between Snapchat users and their friends through localized AR videos that will pop up on a map. Data from the company shows that at least 250 million users on the site are already using the feature each month and more businesses are signing up.

The company is now adding a Map Layers feature that allows companies to curate places and venues within the Snap Map.

Snap announced even more integration efforts for app developers using the Snapchat Camera, allowing them to create additional layers and tools. Major companies like Disney are already working on creating AR add-ons that give users additional experiences at places like Disney World Resort. Users can add different lenses to the Snapchat Camera with their favorite characters and more.

The company is also integrating its tools with other apps like dating site Bumble.

Snap is expanding its opportunities for game developers as well, creating a single platform where users can build out a game or functionality that works on both Android and iOS versions of Snap.

Starting today, Snap announced that game developers can also bring "Bitmoji into their mobile, PC and console games, right through the Unity platform."

Snap additionally unveiled new ways for creators to monetize their content through a new standalone app called Story Studio.