Sony's popular WH-1000XM4 headphones are marked down $120 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: The WH-1000XM4 sits among the top of our best headphones rankings, and now you can snag a pair for its lowest price to date.
Written by June Wan, Tech Editor on
Sony WH-1000XM4

We've reached day 2 of Amazon's Prime Day fiesta, and Sony is keeping its foot on the pedal with deals, deals, and deals. Taking its place on our best noise-canceling headphones list, the WH-1000XM4 headphones are highly-regarded by audio experts and are currently on sale for just $228. That's a $120 discount from its typical $348 sticker tag and sets the record for the lowest price in XM4 history.

Also: Bose also has a high-end, noise-canceling headphone of its own on sale during Prime Day. The Bose NC700 is currently on sale for $269 ($110 off)

Sony WH-1000XM4 (save $120)

 $228 at Amazon

Let me set things straight: the Sony WH-1000XM4 is not the latest model from the company, but it's argued by many to be the better of the two -- discounts aside. That's because the 2020 headphones already deliver strong audio performance with an immersive active noise-cancellation. Whether you're an average consumer or consider yourself an audiophile, the XM4's sound stage is one that can be equally appreciated. 

Compared to the flat-laying design of the XM5, the two earcups can fold inward and fit snuggly in a more portable carrying case. If you travel often, the added portability is a treat. The XM4 has an estimated battery rating of 30 hours with ANC on and 38 hours without. A quick 10-minute top-up lends itself to up to five hours of playback. 

Many would say that the Sony WH-1000XM4 is worth buying at its regular price of $349, including the ZDNet review by Matthew Miller. At $120 less, the premium headphones are an even greater bargain. 

