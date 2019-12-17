SpaceX successfully launches Kacific 100Mbps satellite

Image: SpaceX

SpaceX on Monday launched a communications satellite for Kacific Broadband Satellites and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation that will be used to provide mobile and broadband services with speeds of up to 100Mbps in the Asia-Pacific region.

The satellite, which has two payloads called Kacific1 and JCSAT-18, was launched inside a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:10pm local time from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Production of the satellite by Boeing began in 2017. The satellite is based on the aerospace manufacturer's 702 Boeing satellite.

Kacific's portion of the payload will provide broadband services, via the projection of 56 Ka-band high-throughput spot beams, to 25 countries throughout South East Asia and the Pacific Islands.

The satellite will provide coverage for remote areas in American Samoa, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cook Islands, East Timor, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polnesia, Guam, Indonesia, Kiribati, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Niue, Northern Mariana Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

According to Kacific, the launch of Kacific1 is aimed at providing connectivity for "previously unserved or under-served populations with affordable, high-speed broadband for healthcare, education, government services, businesses, and disaster relief".

The satellite's services will be launched at the start of next year, a Kacific spokesperson told ZDNet.

Earlier this month, Kacific announced it had secured $160 million in closed credit facilities to fund the construction of the Kacific1 payload and the associated infrastructure and launch costs.

The remaining payload in the Boeing satellite, owned by SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, will provide satellite broadband services to its customers in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the far eastern part of Russia.

