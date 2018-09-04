IT plays a critical role in budget planning. New technology can transform the enterprise by making businesses more secure, more efficient, and more lucrative. To deliver the most value to businesses, IT budget decision makers must reflect new business climates and technology needs in their IT budget plans. ZDNet and TechRepublic journalists have launched a special report examining how businesses build their IT budgets, while also focusing on budget planning best practices, changes with vendor and budget decision makers, and top IT spending priorities for 2019. Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook.

To help readers put IT dollars to good use, Pat Gray explains how to use the IT budgeting process to the company's advantage. Mark Samuels explores how Hermes, a parcel delivery firm, reaped the benefits of a strong IT budget. Mary Shacklett delves into the steps needed to build a viable IT budget. Charles McLellan reviews tech budget projections for 2019.

Also in this ebook, for those who want a better understanding on where tech dollars are being spent, Conner Forrest investigates the need for and impact of cybersecurity for 2019 IT budget planning. Teena Maddox illustrates five ways the Internet of Things (IoT) is an essential part of IT budgets, and Alison Rayome DeNisco discusses the importance of leading budget planning with digital transformation projects in mind.

To read all these articles, plus details on original research from ZDNet sister site Tech Pro Research, and IT budget case studies, download the free PDF ebook Special report: Tech budgets 2019: A CXO's guide (free PDF)

See also: