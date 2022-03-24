Spotlight on eppfun CuteMeet 300 earbuds: Dual microphone noise-cancelling for clearer calls

eppfun

The eppfun CuteMeet 300 earbuds do not sit completely in the ear. The stick form factor means that these earbuds are comfortable to wear and easily adjustable. There are no ear tips to adjust the comfort -- the pear-shaped design will fit almost every ear and are easily adjustable.

I am not a fan of in-ear buds. I much prefer the sound of over-ear headphones, and it is rare that earbuds or sticks deliver the deep rich sounds I prefer. However, I am blown away with the eppfun CuteMeet 300 earbuds, the quality of the sound they deliver, and the long playtime for the earbuds.

The earbuds have four built-in microphones and have CVC8.0 and ENC (environmental noise cancelling) technology to filter out extraneous noise automatically. The sound quality is good with superb bass, delivered by 13mm speakers, and I can hardly detect any distortion at all at mid and upper ranges. The sound is delivered by their Qualcomm APTX HD chips.

The CuteMeet 300 are rated IPX5, so they are sweatproof -- but do not go swimming in these earbuds.

The touch area is towards the top of the earbuds. Touch the eppfun logo to invoke commands. Tap either earbud to play/pause music and tap and hold the right earbud to increase the volume and the left earbud to decrease the volume.

Double-tap to navigate through tracks and triple tap to turn on or off game mode -- which reduces the latency of the buds to 60ms for faster gameplay.

The metal case is solidly made with four indicator lights to show the level of charge. It will charge the earbuds four times on a full charge, delivering up to 32 hours of playing time before the case needs to be charged again. Earbuds will deliver up to 6 hours of playtime before they need to recharge.

The earbuds need a tap if you want to stop the music and listen to someone else. Taking the buds out of your ears will not pause the music.

There is no Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) on these buds either, but ambient noise is minimised and does not interrupt your playing enjoyment.

For $59.99 the eppfun CuteMeet 300 earbuds will deliver a great sound experience that is similar to more expensive earbuds. Buy these earbuds - you will not be disappointed with your choice.