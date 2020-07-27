StarHub on the hunt for new CEO

StarHub has kicked off a global hunt for a new CEO, as its current chief Peter Kaliaropoulos is set to retire and step down from the role from October 31 this year. An interim committee will provide support to the leadership team during the search and oversee the transition to the new CEO.

The Singapore telco said in a statement Monday that Kaliaropoulos also would serve as a co-opted member on the interim board executive committee until his replacement was identified.

The announcement comes just two years after the executive assumed his CEO position in July 2018, following another months-long search that began when former chief Tan Tong Hai said he was stepping down to pursue his own interests.

Kaliaropoulos was a former employee who was part of StarHub's executive team when the telco launched its operations in Singapore in April 2000. He had rejoined the telco from Zain Saudi Arabia, where he was CEO and touted to have guided the the company to its first net profit last year, a decade since its inception.

According to StarHub, since returning as CEO, he "initiated a sweeping strategic transformation" exercise to drive the telco's "digital evolution" as well as enhance operational efficiencies and customer service.

Kaliaropoulos said: "Our strategic transformation is well underway, but not complete. Unforeseen serious health related matters of a close family member have necessitated my urgent return to Sydney, to be closer to my family during this critical period. Following almost 40 years in the industry across multiple countries, it is also the right moment in my career to step down from full-time executive roles."

StarHub Chairman Terry Clontz added that the CEO had led several initiatives since his return to the company, including securing the telco's 5G licence in Singapore, inking an investment deal in Malaysia's Strateq, and spearheading its IT and digital transformation through a partnership with PCCW Solutions.

