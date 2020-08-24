SugarCRM acquires Node, an AI-as-a-service company

special feature Managing AI and ML in the Enterprise The AI and ML deployments are well underway, but for CXOs the biggest issue will be managing these initiatives, and figuring out where the data science team fits in and what algorithms to buy versus build. Read More

SugarCRM said it is acquiring Node, a company that has an artificial intelligence platform for CRM data.

With the move, SugarCRM will bolster its AI technology use cases as well as its high-definition customer experience efforts. Node's AI platform-as-a-service will be utilized throughout SugarCRM's portfolio.

SugarCRM said it is looking to use deep learning models to find signals and utilize inaccurate or incomplete CRM data.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Node will enable SugarCRM to improve its predictive capabilities for sales, marketing and service functions with tools to predict what customers will churn, convert from a lead and engage with an enterprise.

Here's a look at Node's AI as-a-service and where it fits in.