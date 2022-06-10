Surfshark VPN deal: Get 26 months for only $60

VPNs offer a wholly private virtual connection to the internet, so you don't have to worry about people tracking your internet history or, worse: accessing your private files and data. If you want to invest in one but aren't keen on paying a large price tag, now is your chance. Surfshark dropped its price on its secure VPN network, and you can get two years for only $60, billed one time. You'll even get two months free, so the deal extends to 26 months for that price.
We tested Surfshark last year when we were looking to find out which one was the best VPN on the market and found this one was the best value for your money. If you use a lot of devices and need a fair amount of connectivity, this, by far, is the best VPN out there for you. Additionally, Surfshark will include antivirus protection to your VPN for free to keep your devices extra secure.
The unlimited connections are available in 95 countries across 3,200 servers, making it perfect for remote workers and digital nomads. For those that work across different operating systems, you can use this across a plethora, including iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux, game consoles, smart TVs, and even routers.
This is by far the best deal we've seen on a VPN recently. You have time to get this deal for only $60 since it ends on July 4, 2022.