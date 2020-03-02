Survey: Despite new tactics, companies still face challenges implementing cybersecurity measures

Every year, network and system security becomes more of a challenge as cyberattacks continue to evolve and grow.
ZDNet's sister site, TechRepublic Premium ran a survey to find out where companies stand on security. The results were telling, and indicated that modern technology is often a stumbling block, and confidence is only marginal at best.
SEE: Cybersecurity strategy: New tactics, implementation challenges and effectiveness (TechRepublic Premium)
The majority of respondents (68%) were 'somewhat confident' in their company's cybersecurity measures. In an even split, 16% were 'very confident', and 16% were 'not at all confident' in their company's cybersecurity strategy.
Almost half (45%) of respondents are responsible for creating their company's cybersecurity strategy. A quarter of respondents (25%) said their department head, and almost a quarter (21%) said their entire department is responsible for building the cybersecurity strategy. A much smaller proportion (7%) outsourced it.
In the past 12 months, companies have added many new tactics to their cybersecurity strategies including depreciated/unsupported hardware and software removal (54%), adding new firewall or antivirus/malware product (52%), providing additional staff training (49%), and instituting mandatory encryption or multi-factor authentication (47%), to name a few.
Yet companies still face challenges implementing their cybersecurity strategies. Employee training topped the list of challenges, at 47%, following closely behind was constantly evolving threats requiring more complicated solutions, at 46%. Funding (39%) rounded out the top three biggest challenges. Other challenges mentioned included: not enough time for successful implementation; finding technically qualified IT staff; communication between IT and upper management; and getting company leadership on board. Only 10% of respondents have not faced any significant implementation challenges.
This infographic contains more details from the research. For all the findings, download the full report Cybersecurity strategy: New tactics, implementation challenges and effectiveness (available to TechRepublic Premium subscribers).
Also see
- How to become a cybersecurity pro: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Mastermind con man behind Catch Me If You Can talks cybersecurity (TechRepublic download)
- Windows 10 security: A guide for business leaders (TechRepublic Premium)
- Online security 101: Tips for protecting your privacy from hackers and spies (ZDNet)
- All the VPN terms you need to know (CNET)
- Cybersecurity and cyberwar: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)
Join Discussion