Survey: Despite new tactics, companies still face challenges implementing cybersecurity measures

Every year, network and system security becomes more of a challenge as cyberattacks continue to evolve and grow.

ZDNet's sister site, TechRepublic Premium ran a survey to find out where companies stand on security. The results were telling, and indicated that modern technology is often a stumbling block, and confidence is only marginal at best.

The majority of respondents (68%) were 'somewhat confident' in their company's cybersecurity measures. In an even split, 16% were 'very confident', and 16% were 'not at all confident' in their company's cybersecurity strategy.

Almost half (45%) of respondents are responsible for creating their company's cybersecurity strategy. A quarter of respondents (25%) said their department head, and almost a quarter (21%) said their entire department is responsible for building the cybersecurity strategy. A much smaller proportion (7%) outsourced it.

In the past 12 months, companies have added many new tactics to their cybersecurity strategies including depreciated/unsupported hardware and software removal (54%), adding new firewall or antivirus/malware product (52%), providing additional staff training (49%), and instituting mandatory encryption or multi-factor authentication (47%), to name a few.

Yet companies still face challenges implementing their cybersecurity strategies. Employee training topped the list of challenges, at 47%, following closely behind was constantly evolving threats requiring more complicated solutions, at 46%. Funding (39%) rounded out the top three biggest challenges. Other challenges mentioned included: not enough time for successful implementation; finding technically qualified IT staff; communication between IT and upper management; and getting company leadership on board. Only 10% of respondents have not faced any significant implementation challenges.

