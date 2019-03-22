Survey: How is your company using serverless computing services?

Serverless computing continues to win over enterprises. ZDNet's sister site, Tech Pro Research, is conducting a survey to find out just how invested companies are with serverless computing services.

If you're familiar with your company's serverless computing services, please share your thoughts about how, when, and why your company uses serverless computing. The survey contains nine or fewer multiple choice questions and should take less than five minutes.

SEE: Serverless computing: A guide for IT leaders (Tech Pro Research)

You'll be asked questions about what benefits your organization receives from using serverless computing, what problems have you experienced with serverless computing technology, and which cloud provider do you use for your serverless computing needs?



All respondents will have a chance to enter their email at the end of the survey and receive a free copy of the resulting research report, which is normally only available to Tech Pro Research subscribers.

Take the Tech Pro Research survey on serverless computing before April 8, 2019, and you can request a free copy of the resulting research report.

Related stories