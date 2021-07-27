Survey: How technology can support accountable and actionable AI

IT pros, please take 10-15 minutes to add your voice to this important project.

Dear IT Executive/Professional:

ZDNet is conducting a survey on efforts to support actionable and accountable artificial intelligence.

For purposes of the survey, we define artificial intelligence as the deployment of computer systems to respond to events and automatically make decisions or perform tasks that normally require human intelligence.

To thank you for your participation, enter your email address at the end of the survey, and you will receive a link to the final results when the survey is complete.

Please respond by August 31 so your survey may be counted.

All information is treated with the strictest confidentiality. The survey should take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete.

Thank you for your participation!

Start Survey Here

