Symantec rolls out new cloud security services

Symantec on Tuesday rolled out updates to its cloud security portfolio that bring new security infrastructure protections including API integrations with Box, Google and Microsoft. The cybersecurity firm said its latest update is focused on securing business applications in the cloud and protecting the cloud infrastructure they rely on.

Key portfolio updates include CASB mobile support for custom cloud applications and improved monitoring features within Symantec Managed Cloud Defense. The platform helps businesses detect, protect and respond to cloud issues by correlating cloud-based attack activity with its Global Intelligence Network. The offering also performs remote investigations, manages threat hunting, and contains cloud instances.

In addition, API integrations are available for apps such as Workday and Workplace by Facebook, while a fast API interface for Microsoft Office 365 and Box aim to improve security and performance.

Bradon Rogers, SVP of enterprise product strategy at Symantec, said improvements to the company's Integrated Cyber Defense platform will let businesses secure key control points such as cloud, endpoint, network and email.

"Our cloud security suite was designed with innovative new features and comprehensive integrations to help meet the security and compliance needs of any organization," Rogers said in a statement. "By delivering these technologies with a cloud-first mindset and integrating security across infrastructure, workloads and applications, we are able to provide the most expansive protection in the industry."

